Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium in League Cup semis

Referees will explain VAR decisions to the crowd in a trial measure to be implemented in the League Cup semi-final matches next week, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday.

As part of the trial, referees will use the stadium public address system to announce the final decision following a visit to the VAR pitchside monitor, or after decisions made on matters such as accidental handball by a scorer or offside judgments.

"The new pilot forms part of PGMOL's broader commitment to transparency and embracing technological advancements for the benefit of Match Officials and fans," the EFL said in a statement.

In-stadium VAR announcements have already been made in trial runs at FIFA tournaments including the Women's World Cup last year and also at the 2023 Club World Cup.

VAR is only used in the League Cup at the semi-final stage, and the trial will cover both legs of the Arsenal versus Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool ties.

The first-leg matches take place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Jan. 7 and at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following day.