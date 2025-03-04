Reijnders to stay at Milan until June 2030

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has extended his stay at AC Milan until June 2030, the Serie A club said on Monday, ending speculation on his future after media reports linked him with a potential move to Chelsea.

Reijnders, 26, joined Milan in 2023 on a five-year contract. He has made 90 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

"He has always shown his dynamism, quality and passion for the club," Milan said in a statement.

Ninth-placed Milan will look to end a three-match losing streak in the league when they visit Lecce on Saturday.