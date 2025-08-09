Reinforced Real aim to dethrone Barca and their attacking juggernaut

MADRID :Barcelona were unstoppable last season, winning a remarkable LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with 174 goals in 60 matches, but this term they face a very different Real Madrid side promising a tactical revolution under new coach Xabi Alonso.

Inspired by teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, Hansi Flick's Barca dominated Spanish football in the German's first season, including scoring 16 goals in four consecutive wins over Real.

They have added loanee Marcus Rashford to a loaded attack featuring Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

But defensive frailties exposed in the Champions League semi-final extra-time loss to Inter Milan are a question mark.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They start the season with new goalkeeper Joan Garcia, whose signing from city rivals Espanyol has created a major feud with veteran Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had been stripped of the captaincy amid disciplinary proceedings over his injury status.

Alonso has new weapons at his disposal to challenge the champions, including full back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and 20-year-old Netherlands-born Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen, who arrived from Bournemouth after Real activated his 50 million pounds ($67.15 million) release clause.

The club also signed Spanish left-back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica for 50 million euros, wrapping up some much needed defensive additions following a trophy-less campaign under Carlo Ancelotti before he left for the Brazil job.

The new Real manager must also address attacking issues, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr still having to show their true potential playing together, while academy forward Gonzalo's Club World Cup emergence adds more pieces to a puzzle involving Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim Diaz who all expect playing time.

Atletico Madrid begin the season looking to end a four-year trophy drought with club great Diego Simeone under pressure like never before during his 13-year reign.

They have added Spain's Alex Baena for 50 million euros and Argentina sensation Thiago Almada from Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo to a stellar squad featuring Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Conor Gallagher and Jan Oblak.

The season begins on Friday August 15 with Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal welcoming Real Oviedo, while Barcelona visit Mallorca the following day. Atletico travel to Espanyol on August 17, while Real host Osasuna on August 19.

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)