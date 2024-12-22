Relegation-threatened Southampton appoint Juric as manager

:Southampton named Ivan Juric as manager on an 18-month contract on Saturday with the job of ensuring Premier League survival after Russell Martin was sacked earlier this month.

Former Croatia midfielder Juric was previously in charge of AS Roma but dismissed by the Serie A side in November after only 12 matches in charge following poor results.

Southampton, who have five points from 16 matches, are without a win in their last seven games in all competitions and stand seven points adrift of the safety zone.

They visit mid-table Fulham on Sunday.

"I'm very pleased. I think it's a really big challenge but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better," said Juric, whose job is subject to final work permit approval.

"It's important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that."

It will be the first time Juric has managed outside Italy.

The 49-year-old had three stints in charge of Genoa, where he finished his playing career, and spells at Hellas Verona and Torino, where he spent three seasons with mid-table finishes.

Juric faces the difficult task of reviving Southampton's flailing side, with the club scoring 11 goals in 16 matches - the lowest in the league - while conceding 36.

Their poor form comes at a time when Saints' plan to revamp their stadium and develop the surrounding area, with CEO Phil Parsons' push for increasing revenue streams in danger of facing a setback if the club is relegated again.