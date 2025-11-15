Relief for England as scans clear Wood of injury ahead of Ashes

England's pace spearhead Mark Wood has been cleared of a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Saturday, a major relief for the side days ahead of their first Ashes test against Australia.

Fast bowler Wood left the field on Thursday complaining of hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs for an England XI against a second-string England Lions side during an Ashes warm-up game.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," the ECB said in a statement.

"He is not expected to feature today - the third day of England's warm-up match against the Lions XI at Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

"Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first test in Perth."

Wood, who was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 series when he claimed 17 wickets, had been sidelined since February due to a knee injury and was hoping to build up match fitness in this week's warm-up match ahead of the Ashes.

The 35-year-old is among the fastest bowlers in world cricket and will lead England's bowling attack - which also features the likes of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue - for the five-match series beginning in Perth on November 21.