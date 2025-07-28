Report: Cowboys G Rob Jones (neck) out 2-3 months

Dallas Cowboys guard Rob Jones will be sidelined 2-3 months after breaking a bone in his neck during practice, ESPN reported Monday.

Jones, a candidate for the starting spot at left guard, was hurt late in Sunday's session at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. An MRI and other testing revealed the injury, which will not require surgery, per the report.

Jones, 26, signed a one-year deal for $3.7 million in March.

He started all 17 games at left guard for Miami last season, bringing his career totals with the Dolphins to 49 games and 30 starts since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Booker has taken most of the snaps with the first team at left guard so far during training camp.

-Field Level Media