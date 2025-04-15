Reports: Alpine sticking with Jack Doohan for now

Jack Doohan's seat is safe at Alpine Racing for the immediate future, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 22-year-old Formula One rookie has been under a spotlight all season based on reports that the team might replace him with reserve driver Franco Colapinto after six races.

There have been four Grand Prix races thus far in 2025.

Speculation intensified after Doohan's poor start, including a first-lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 and four penalty points at the Chinese Grand Prix a week later. Doohan also crashed in the second free practice session ahead of the April 6 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Australian is coming off a strong performance Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he started 11th and ran well before fading and finishing 14th.

"Jack, to give him credit, he's learning well," team principal Oliver Oakes said after the race, per Racing News 365. "You never get much credit in F1 when you're a youngster and everyone's sort of looking at what you're up to. But I think he'll definitely feel more confident after this weekend."

-Field Level Media