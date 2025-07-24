Reports: LAFC chasing Tottenham star Heung-Min Son

Los Angeles FC are pursuing Tottenham Hotspur star forward Heung-Min Son, multiple outlets are reporting.

The Spurs are considering an offer of 15 million pounds ($20.3 million USD) from the MLS club, according to The Sun, based in the United Kingdom.

Son, 33, has been at Tottenham since 2015 and is under contract with the Premier League side through 2026.

The South Korean international recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 46 matches last season for the Europa League champions.

Son has contributed 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches with Tottenham since arriving from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

-Field Level Media