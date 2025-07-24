Logo
Reports: LAFC chasing Tottenham star Heung-Min Son
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - May 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates winning the Europa League REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 11:53PM
Los Angeles FC are pursuing Tottenham Hotspur star forward Heung-Min Son, multiple outlets are reporting.

The Spurs are considering an offer of 15 million pounds ($20.3 million USD) from the MLS club, according to The Sun, based in the United Kingdom.

Son, 33, has been at Tottenham since 2015 and is under contract with the Premier League side through 2026.

The South Korean international recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 46 matches last season for the Europa League champions.

Son has contributed 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches with Tottenham since arriving from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
