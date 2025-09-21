Logo
Logo

Sport

Reports: Rafael Fiziev injured, out of bout in Rio de Janeiro
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Reports: Rafael Fiziev injured, out of bout in Rio de Janeiro

Reports: Rafael Fiziev injured, out of bout in Rio de Janeiro

FILE PHOTO: Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 286 - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Justin Gaethje celebrates after winning his lightweight fight against Rafael Fiziev Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

21 Sep 2025 05:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

An undisclosed injury has forced Rafael Fiziev to withdraw from his lightweight main event against Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The promotion has yet to make an official announcement on the news for the Oct. 11 bout.

The reported withdrawal of Fiziev (13-4, MMA, 7-4 UFC) also serves as a blow to Oliveira (35-11 MMA, 23-11 UFC), who was set to compete in his home country of Brazil for the first time since March 2020.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement