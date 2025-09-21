Reports: Rafael Fiziev injured, out of bout in Rio de Janeiro

An undisclosed injury has forced Rafael Fiziev to withdraw from his lightweight main event against Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The promotion has yet to make an official announcement on the news for the Oct. 11 bout.

The reported withdrawal of Fiziev (13-4, MMA, 7-4 UFC) also serves as a blow to Oliveira (35-11 MMA, 23-11 UFC), who was set to compete in his home country of Brazil for the first time since March 2020.

-Field Level Media