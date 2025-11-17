Reserve France side end qualifying campaign with win in Azerbaijan

A second-string French side overcome a nervous start to beat Azerbaijan 3-1 away on Sunday and wrap up their World Cup campaign after having already qualified.

Coach Didier Deschamps rotated his entire line-up after Les Bleus sealed their spot against Ukraine on Thursday.

France top Europe’s Group D with 16 points from six games after goals by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maghnes Akliouche plus an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev helped them recover from Renat Dadashov’s opener.

The players who came in lacked cohesion at times but showed no shortage of motivation, with several squad places still up for grabs for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The win ensured France head into the next phase with momentum and they will be seeded for the December 5 World Cup draw.

France were stunned in the fourth minute when Dadashov latched onto a cross from Rahman Dashdamirov, who had caught Malo Gusto off guard on the left flank.

Gusto made up for his error in the 17th minute with a pinpoint cross for Mateta, who headed home to equalise.

Akliouche fired home from six yards after another assist by Gusto.

Four minutes after having a goal ruled out, Thuram thought he had made it 3-1 on the stroke of halftime but it was goalkeeper Magomedaliyev who deflected the ball into his own goal.

France had several chances in the second half but Azerbaijan defended solidly.