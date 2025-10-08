Returning Militao thought about quitting football after injury nightmare

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao thought about retiring from football before his return to the Brazil squad for the first time in more than a year, following recovery from two anterior cruciate ligament injuries that kept him sidelined for 438 days.

Militao, 27, has been included in Brazil's squad for their friendlies against South Korea and Japan as the team continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The defender missed 94 matches for Real during his recovery, which included two surgeries - first on his left knee in 2023 and, one year later, on his right knee.

"After the second injury, a lot of things went through my mind. I thought about quitting football because it's not easy, but with the help of my wife, my daughter and my teammates, I'm here today to play well," Militao told a press conference in South Korea on Wednesday.

The road back has been anything but smooth for the centre back, who was a key figure for Brazil during the 2022 World Cup.

"It was a difficult two years, with two very complicated injuries. You face the second one differently because you already know the process," he said.

"It's not an easy thing to deal with. You have to be very attached to your family, to God... Suddenly, you're at home depending on help, on someone else to do things for you. Thank God, I recovered from my injuries and returned to the top level, which isn't easy," he added.

Militao made his return to action for Real during the Club World Cup in June and has gradually worked his way back into Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans, having played under the Italian for several years in Madrid.

"The time I've spent with him helps a little with the relationship. We talk a lot, and he's a guy who adds value not only to me but to the whole national team," Militao said.

"He's an incredible person, with a great deal of respect for everything he's achieved, and it's up to me to do well for my club to establish myself in the national team."