Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Revised FA Cup fourth round draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge - The Den, London, Britain - January 13, 2025 Millwall's Joe Bryan in action with Dagenham & Redbridge's Shiloh Remy Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

14 Jan 2025 05:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following is the revised FA Cup fourth round draw after Millwall beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0 on Monday.

The last three third round matches will be played on Tuesday.

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City

Matches to be played across the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement