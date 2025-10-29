Ricci's early goal not enough as Milan held by spirited Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy :AC Milan missed the chance to keep pace atop Serie A as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday, with Samuele Ricci’s early strike cancelled out by Ademola Lookman.

The result leaves Milan third with 18 points, three points behind leaders Napoli, while Atalanta sit seventh with 13. Napoli got a hard-fought 1-0 win at Lecce earlier on Tuesday.

Second-placed AS Roma, also on 18 points, host Parma on Wednesday when Inter Milan, fourth with 15, welcome Fiorentina.

It took four minutes for Milan to break the deadlock when a corner was cleared only for Ricci to strike a half-volley that was deflected by Atalanta's Ederson into the net.

The early goal appeared to catch Atalanta off guard, forcing them to push forward. Ederson came close to equalising but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan reacted sharply to deny him.

After sustained pressure, Atalanta drew level in the 35th minute when Lookman controlled the ball neatly on the left side of the box, turned his marker and powered a brilliant strike into the roof of the net.

Five minutes from time, Davide Zappacosta surged forward for Atalanta and unleashed a powerful strike towards the top corner, but Maignan produced a stunning save to tip the ball over.

It was the hosts who pushed harder for the win, forcing Milan onto the defensive in the latter stages, but they were unable to create decisive chances and settled for the draw.