Rickie Fowler withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open before Friday's second round due to illness, the PGA Tour said.

He shot a 3-over 74 on Thursday in Round 1 at TPC Scottsdale.

Fowler, 36, has six career wins, including the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. He also was the runner up in 2010 and 2016.

He was scheduled to play with Billy Horschel and Sahith Theegala on Thursday. They now will play as a twosome.

Wyndham Clark shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the Round 1 lead.

-Field Level Media