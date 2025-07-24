Ringrose concussion forces late change to Lions for second test

MELBOURNE :British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell praised Garry Ringrose for selflessly withdrawing himself from the second test against Australia after the Ireland centre's concussion symptoms returned on Thursday.

Ringrose was set to form an all-Ireland midfield with Bundee Aki at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday but pulled out after training, ensuring Scotland centre Huw Jones retained the number 13 jersey.

Ringrose also missed last week's 27-19 win over Australia in the first test in Brisbane because of concussion.

"It's head-related again," Farrell told reporters in Melbourne.

"There was no incident. He was feeling good (before). It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100 per cent. For the team as well, not just for Garry."

Aki is one of three changes to the starting team at Lang Park, replacing Melbourne-born Sione Tuipulotu who was nursing a tight hamstring.

Irish lock Joe McCarthy injured his foot in Brisbane last week and is replaced by England's Ollie Chessum in the second row, while Andrew Porter comes in for Ellis Genge at loosehead prop.

Farrell brought his son Owen in on the bench as the tourists look to become the first Lions team to sew up a test series with a game to spare since 1997 in South Africa.

The playmaker, who was called up as an injury replacement early in the tour, gets a chance to play his seventh Lions test after leading the midweek team to a 24-19 win over the First Nations-Pasifika XV on Tuesday.

Flanker Jac Morgan is another change to the bench, ensuring a Welsh presence in the side after the principality was without representation in a test team for the first time since the late 19th century in Brisbane.

Scottish fullback Blair Kinghorn was also named among the replacements after missing the first test because of a knee injury.

Farrell said he wanted his squad to make history 12 years after the Warren Gatland-coached team beat the Wallabies 2-1.

"We're the privileged ones that get the opportunity to do something special and hopefully create a bit of history," he said

"There's a determined Australian side that's going to try and stop us doing that, so it's a hell of a test."

The third and final test takes place at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Aug. 2.

Team: 15–Hugo Keenan, 14–Tommy Freeman, 13–Huw Jones, 12–Bundee Aki, 11–James Lowe, 10–Finn Russell, 9–Jamison Gibson-Park, 8–Jack Conan, 7–Tom Curry, 6–Tadhg Beirne, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Maro Itoje, 3–Tadhg Furlong, 2–Dan Sheehan, 1–Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16–Ronan Kelleher, 17–Ellis Genge, 18–Will Stuart, 19–James Ryan, 20–Jac Morgan, 21–Alex Mitchell, 22–Owen Farrell, 23–Blair Kinghorn