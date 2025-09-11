Road events at world championships to start 30 minutes earlier to beat Tokyo heat

TOKYO :Record-high temperatures and debilitating humidity have prompted World Athletics Championships organisers to move up the start times for the race walk and marathon events this weekend by 30 minutes to 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) in a bid to beat the Tokyo heat.

Like many countries, Japan has been hit by extreme weather this year, with temperatures in Tokyo averaging 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) so far this month, on its way to setting a record high for September.

Last month, more than 3,300 people were taken to hospital for heat stroke in the Japanese capital, according to the metropolitan fire department.

"Despite the world championships being scheduled for mid-September when temperatures were expected to be lower than during the summer in Tokyo, levels this year have remained at those of mid-summer," the local organising committee said in a statement, citing health and safety risks for its decision.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In 2021, the marathon event at the pandemic-delayed Olympics was held in Sapporo, some 800 km (500 miles) north, to escape the Tokyo heat, though temperatures on the days were ultimately similar in the two cities.

As of Thursday, highs of 31-34C are expected in Tokyo over the three-day weekend when the 35km race walk and marathon events had originally been scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

Humidity is seen at 75 per cent on Saturday.

For the marathon, 185 water spots will be set up along the route for athletes to hydrate, more than what had been planned for the Tokyo Games.

For heat countermeasures elsewhere during the nine-day championships starting on Saturday, tents made of fabrics with radiative cooling materials will be installed for athletes and visitors around the stadium and warm-up venue, organisers said.

Volunteers and staff will be monitored for heat stroke with watch-style devices that measure core body temperature and trigger an alarm at dangerous levels, while first responders will patrol the stands for medical emergencies.