Robinson returns to US squad for Ecuador, Australia friendlies

Antonee Robinson has been called up to the U.S. national team for the first time this year after Mauricio Pochettino named the Fulham defender in his 26-man squad for friendlies against Ecuador and Australia this month.

Robinson, last season's U.S. Player of the Year, returns to the international arena for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in May.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie also returns for the first time since the CONCACAF Nations League in March, while winger Christian Pulisic headlines the squad having bagged six goals in seven matches for AC Milan this season.

The U.S. host Ecuador in Austin on October 10 before welcoming Australia in Colorado four days later, as they ramp up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup on home soil, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada.

There was no place in the squad for Atalanta midfielder Yunus Musah or Norwich City forward Josh Sargent, and Pochettino did not want to discuss the omissions.

"We never give explanations to the players that are not with us," he told reporters on Thursday. "When you are asking me about players that are not in the squad or in the roster, it's because I think in your mind you believe that they have the right to be here. I think we need to respect the 26."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Patrick Schulte, Matt Turner.

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson.

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Diego Luna, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldan, James Sands, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman.

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alex Zendejas.