Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager, O'Neill takes interim charge

Brendan Rodgers has left his role as Celtic coach, ending his second spell in charge after a poor start to the season, with their former boss Martin O'Neill appointed interim manager.

"Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect,” Celtic said in a statement.

Rodgers' exit comes after mounting pressure over results, including a shock Champions League qualifying defeat by Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty in August and a 3-1 league loss at Hearts on Sunday that left Celtic trailing in the title race.

It marked the champions' second consecutive league defeat, keeping them second with 17 points, eight behind leaders Heart.

Rodgers returned to Celtic Park in 2023 for his second stint, guiding the Glasgow side to back-to-back league titles.

The 52-year-old had also steered Celtic to domestic trebles during his first spell in 2017 and 2018.

"The Club appreciates Brendan's contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods ..." the team added.

"Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future."

The club said 73-year-old O’Neill and former Celtic player Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of the first team.

O'Neill won the treble with Celtic in 2001 and guided them to a total of three Premiership titles and three Scottish Cup triumphs plus the UEFA Cup final in 2003.