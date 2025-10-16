Rodman in a 'healthy place' as she makes US national team return

NEW YORK :Trinity Rodman will return to the U.S. women's national team for the first time since April, U.S. Soccer said on Wednesday, after a bumpy recovery from a back injury.

One third of the United States' lethal "Triple Espresso" forward line, Rodman scored three goals en route to Olympic gold in Paris but struggled with back pain for months after the Games.

She returned to her NWSL side Washington Spirit and national team in April. But the comeback proved short-lived, as head coach Emma Hayes said "reality hit home" that more work was needed to heal one of the United States' brightest stars.

"There were some issues in her back that were unresolved. And collectively with club and country, we took the time to say, 'Look, we've got to get it right for the long-term'," said Hayes.

"And I think that club and country collaboration has really put her in the position she's in right now."

Rodman made a triumphant return to the pitch in August, scoring the winner against the Portland Thorns in her first match back for the Spirit, and is now set to feature in a trio of international friendlies this month.

The four-times World Cup winners are set to play Portugal on Oct. 23 and 26 and New Zealand on Oct. 29.

"She's had to build a lot of foundational work around her back," said Hayes. "I'm of course super excited that she's back in but most importantly that she is here with us in a healthy place."

The 26-player training camp squad features an array of relative newcomers, as the U.S. team begins a slow and deliberate build towards the 2027 World Cup.

Among the biggest questions ahead of the quadrennial showcase will be who steps in as starting goalkeeper, after the reliable Alyssa Naeher retired from the national team late last year.

Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned a call-up, along with the Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey and Mandy McGlynn of the Utah Royals.

"Phallon and her experiences in England have really taken her game up a notch," said Hayes, who previously coached Chelsea.

"I think Phallon is ahead at this moment in time from an experience perspective, but I do expect that I will be providing opportunities for at least two of them in this camp."