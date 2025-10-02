Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr return to Brazil squad for South Korea, Japan friendlies

Real Madrid forwards Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr have been called up to the Brazil squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan this month, while Neymar misses out due to a thigh injury.

Vinicius was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia last month, while Rodrygo last played for Brazil in March. Eder Militao was also included after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Neymar, Brazil's leading goalscorer, suffered a thigh muscle tear last month and is expected to be out until November.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defender Marquinhos and forward Raphinha were all also left out due to injuries.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Brazil play South Korea in Seoul on October 10, before travelling to face Japan in Tokyo four days later.

Ancelotti said the squad was not a definitive list of those who will travel to North America for next year's World Cup.

"Obviously, many of these players will be at the World Cup, but it is a list that also takes into account the injuries we have had in recent days," he added. "It is an opportunity for others to demonstrate their qualities."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Bento, Ederson, Hugo Souza

Defenders: Caio Henrique, Carlos Augusto, Douglas Santos, Eder Militao, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhaes, Beraldo, Vanderson, Wesley

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Joao Gomes, Joelinton, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Jesus, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr