Roma beat Parma 2-1 to keep pace with leaders Napoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 29, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala, Daniele Ghilardi and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 29, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala scores their second goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 29, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala shoots at goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 29, 2025 Parma's Sascha Britschgi in action with AS Roma's Artem Dovbyk REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 29, 2025 Parma's Alessandro Circati scores their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
30 Oct 2025 03:42AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 05:49AM)
ROME :AS Roma earned a 2-1 home win over Parma with second-half goals from Mario Hermoso and Artem Dovbyk on Wednesday, moving them level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli.

Napoli, who won 1-0 at Lecce on Tuesday, and Roma each have 21 points from nine matches. Parma are 15th with seven points.

Roma thought they had taken the lead through Matias Soule just before the break, but the goal was ruled out for offside after Parma keeper Zion Suzuki’s view was obstructed.

Instead, it took until the 63rd minute for Roma to break through, as Hermoso rose unchallenged to head in from a corner.

Dovbyk doubled the lead nine minutes from time, reacting quickest to a rebound and smashing the ball into the net.

Parma added late drama when Alessandro Circati pulled a goal back in the 86th, but the visitors failed to find an equaliser.

"Three important and good points," Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini told DAZN. "We struggled, especially in the opening 30 minutes, because we always take some time to take the appropriate measures.

"We need to work on this, but when we fixed things we played well, we didn’t concede much and created opportunities."

Source: Reuters
