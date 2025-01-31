Roma book Europa League playoff place with win over Frankfurt

ROME : AS Roma secured their place in the Europa League playoffs with a 2-0 home win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, while the visitors still secured a top-eight position despite the loss.

An evenly played first half saw Roma break the deadlock a minute before the break as Angelino fired in a sharp-angled volley from a cross, the ball finding the net despite deflections off both Frankfurt's keeper Kevin Trapp and a defender.

The break saw trouble in the stands with fireworks set off and supporters clashing, but stewards and police got it quickly under control, allowing the match to restart without delay.

Roma doubled their lead after 69 minutes when Eldor Shomurodov surged into the box and tapped the ball past the onrushing Trapp, sending it rolling into the empty net to seal their progression.