Sport

Roma book Europa League playoff place with win over Frankfurt
Roma book Europa League playoff place with win over Frankfurt

Soccer Football - Europa League - AS Roma v Eintracht Frankfurt - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 30, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike in action with AS Roma's Alexis Saelemaekers REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Europa League - AS Roma v Eintracht Frankfurt - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 30, 2025 AS Roma's Mats Hummels and Bryan Cristante celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Europa League - AS Roma v Eintracht Frankfurt - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 30, 2025 AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri shakes hands with Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
31 Jan 2025 06:08AM
ROME : AS Roma secured their place in the Europa League playoffs with a 2-0 home win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, while the visitors still secured a top-eight position despite the loss.

An evenly played first half saw Roma break the deadlock a minute before the break as Angelino fired in a sharp-angled volley from a cross, the ball finding the net despite deflections off both Frankfurt's keeper Kevin Trapp and a defender.

The break saw trouble in the stands with fireworks set off and supporters clashing, but stewards and police got it quickly under control, allowing the match to restart without delay.

Roma doubled their lead after 69 minutes when Eldor Shomurodov surged into the box and tapped the ball past the onrushing Trapp, sending it rolling into the empty net to seal their progression.

Source: Reuters

