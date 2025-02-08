Roma wage bill limited transfer window options, says Ranieri

AS Roma were unable to invest more during the latest transfer window because of their wage bill, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Friday, revealing he had wanted to bring in French forward Randal Kolo Muani who ended up at Juventus.

Ranieri is Roma's third manager this season, taking charge in November after both Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric had previously been sacked, and his side are currently unbeaten in seven league games.

Before taking charge, Ranieri had already spoken about how much Roma owners, the Friedkin Group led by club president Dan Friedkin, had invested since taking over in 2020.

"What I said about the Friedkins is true. They've spent a load of money and while some might say 'they spent it badly', whether that's true or not, they put that money in," Ranieri told a press conference ahead of Sunday's game at Venezia.

"I don't want to defend anyone, I say things as they are and I say what I think but they've put in over a billion. And they will spend another billion to build the stadium.

"We know that FFP rules (Financial Fair Play) must be respected. It involves all of the salaries at Roma, not just the players. We need to be able to increase income and decrease expenditure."

Ranieri is aware of what is needed in order to turn their financial situation around, but also knows that it won't happen overnight.

"We need to try to go further in Europe so more money comes in. There are many things that need to be evaluated and can bring in money," Ranieri said.

"The English have a wonderful saying for us Romans, 'Rome wasn't built in a day', it took centuries. I hope we can get there in slightly less time. But that's the reality."

While Roma did have some new arrivals in the January window, there were no big-name signings, with the likes of Kolo Muani joining Juventus on loan from Paris St Germain.

"We wanted Kolo Muani, both me and the President, but we realised it wasn't possible. It's easy to talk," Ranieri said.

"They could buy someone for 30, 40, 50 million but then they have to pay them a salary. And to do that, we have to bring our wage bill down.

"Give the owners time to do what they have in mind."