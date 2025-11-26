Logo
Ronaldo cleared to play opening matches at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo attends a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

26 Nov 2025 01:26AM
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play his side's opening matches at next year's World Cup after FIFA suspended the final two matches of a three-match ban on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was sent off in Portugal's penultimate qualifying match against Ireland in Dublin earlier this month for an elbow into the back of Dara O'Shea during a 2-0 defeat.

The red card meant Ronaldo missed Portugal's final group game, a 9-1 win over Armenia which secured qualification, and FIFA confirmed that the 40-year-old had been given a three-match ban, but barring a repeat incident, he will not serve any further punishment.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period," a FIFA statement said.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team."

Source: Reuters
