Ronaldo double drives Al Nassr to record 10th straight win

Dec 27 : - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr beat struggling Al Okhdood 3-0 on Saturday to become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to win their opening 10 matches, setting a new record and extending their perfect ‌start to the season.

Ronaldo opened the scoring ‌in the 31st minute with a close-range finish after a corner and added a spectacular backheel in first-half stoppage time to take his tally to 12 goals this season. The Portuguese forward now sits joint-top of the ‍scoring chart alongside teammate João Félix, who sealed the victory with a late strike in second-half stoppage time.

The win keeps Al Nassr top of the table with 30 points ​from 10 matches, four ‌clear of nearest rivals Al Hilal.

By achieving 10 consecutive wins, Al Nassr surpassed the previous best ​start in the league’s history — nine straight victories by Al ⁠Hilal in the 2018-2019 season ‌under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who now leads ​Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who also had a third goal ruled out for offside in the 65th minute, ‍continues to dominate in a campaign with Al Nassr.

The match ⁠came after the resumption of the league following the Arab ​Cup in Qatar earlier ‌this month, won by Morocco.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed ‍Atta; ​Editing by Alexandra Hudson)