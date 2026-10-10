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Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say
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Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Soccer Football - Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Wales - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - September 24, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

10 Oct 2026 09:35PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2026 09:45PM)
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Oct 10 : Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were opened over the striker's departure from the national team camp, Portuguese media reported on Saturday.

The 41-year-old left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark last week, after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus. 

Ronaldo, an unused substitute against Norway, accused Jesus of twice breaking his word regarding his role in the team.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the FPF confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been opened.

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"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status," the federation was quoted as saying.

Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his team mates, adding that he would remain available for selection after serving any punishment arising from the incident.

Reuters has contacted the Portuguese Football Federation for comment.

Source: Reuters
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