Ronaldo's heart beats faster while converting a penalty against Al-Fayha
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Fayah - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 1, 2025 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Fayah - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 1, 2025 Al Fayha's Alfa Semedo in action with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Fayah - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 1, 2025 Al Nassr's Joao Felix in action with Al Fayha's Yassine Benzia REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Fayah - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 1, 2025 Al Fayha's Rayan Enad in action with Al Nassr's Joao Felix REUTERS/Stringer
02 Nov 2025 06:51AM
Cristiano Ronaldo said his heart raced while converting a last-minute penalty for Al-Nassr in their 2-1 win against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 40, levelled the score in the 37th minute, before sealing the win in added time for Jorge Jesus's side, who top the league with 21 points from seven games.

"Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before," Ronaldo told Thmanyah Sports, "but this is football, this is my life. Twenty-two years of this so I’m happy".

The Portugal international is aiming to add the SPL title to his cabinet, saying he is focused on collective success.

"We are on the top of the classification but we need to carry on, the season is long, we have to go step by step, we are in a very good moment in the league.

"It's always good to score goals, I'm very happy to help the team win, for me the most important (thing) that we won, we are a team, so (it) doesn't matter (about) individual awards, what I want is to win the league".

Ronaldo, who is still searching for his first domestic trophy with Al-Nassr, has scored eight goals in seven matches this season.

Source: Reuters
