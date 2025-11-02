Ronaldo's heart beats faster while converting a penalty against Al-Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo said his heart raced while converting a last-minute penalty for Al-Nassr in their 2-1 win against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 40, levelled the score in the 37th minute, before sealing the win in added time for Jorge Jesus's side, who top the league with 21 points from seven games.

"Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before," Ronaldo told Thmanyah Sports, "but this is football, this is my life. Twenty-two years of this so I’m happy".

The Portugal international is aiming to add the SPL title to his cabinet, saying he is focused on collective success.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are on the top of the classification but we need to carry on, the season is long, we have to go step by step, we are in a very good moment in the league.

"It's always good to score goals, I'm very happy to help the team win, for me the most important (thing) that we won, we are a team, so (it) doesn't matter (about) individual awards, what I want is to win the league".

Ronaldo, who is still searching for his first domestic trophy with Al-Nassr, has scored eight goals in seven matches this season.