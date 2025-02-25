Root backs Buttler's captaincy despite England setbacks

Joe Root has thrown his support behind white-ball captain Jos Buttler despite England's shaky start to the Champions Trophy, describing him as a "brilliant leader" who has the support of the entire dressing room.

England lost their opening game to Australia by five wickets on Saturday after setting the 50-overs world champions a target of 352 but former test skipper Root said Buttler was doing everything a good captain should.

"He's doing so much right on the field, making good decisions and creating a really good environment for us to thrive in," Root, who scored 68 against Australia in Lahore, told British media on Monday.

"He's a brilliant leader. He's the best white-ball player we've ever produced and he's got the full support of everyone within our dressing room to keep doing and keep bringing everything that he's brought so far to this team."

Wicketkeeper Buttler assumed the captaincy after Eoin Morgan retired in June 2022 and led England to their second 20-overs World Cup title later that year.

England's performances have dipped since then, however, with the side failing to defend their T20 and 50-overs World Cup titles.

They also face an early exit from the Champions Trophy unless they quickly turn things around, starting with their game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.