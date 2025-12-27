Root hails England's bravery in Melbourne Ashes win

MELBOURNE, ‌Dec 27 : England batter Joe Root hailed his team's drought-breaking win in the Melbourne Ashes test on Saturday as a triumph of adaptation and nerve in a "fast-forward" match shaped by a treacherous pitch.

England had lost the first three matches in the series but chased down 175 to win the fourth by four wickets, claiming a first test victory in Australia in 15 years.

"Clearly, it ‌was a very fast-forward test match with the surface that ‌we were presented with, but I think we adapted to it as much as we could and exploited it when we had the opportunities," former England captain Root told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

"We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat, and it's why we won the test match."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

England's batters ‍started their chase in a hurry but were made to work for the win by a dogged Australian attack.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's composure in the final overs proved telling as England trimmed the series deficit to 3-1, giving fans hope of more late cheer in ​the final test in Sydney.

"We're so ‌lucky with the support that we get. I mean, just look at the amount of people that are here travelled the other side of the ​world to support this team," he said.

"They do it everywhere. We're so lucky to have them, ⁠and really pleased that they can ‌enjoy this alongside us."

Jacob Bethell, who played a key role in the chase with ​40 from 46 balls in his fifth test batting at number four, said he relished being able to contribute on a nerve-shredding final day.

"It ‍was lovely to come in and make an impact, and, more importantly, an impact to a ⁠win," Bethell said, adding that the scale of the occasion was unlike anything he had experienced.

"No, ​definitely not. I think, what ‌was it? 93,000 yesterday. 92,000 today. It's been pretty special."