Root moves to second in all-time top test run scorer charts as England earn first innings lead

MANCHESTER, England :Joe Root moved to second in the all-time top run scorer charts to help England surpass India's first innings total on day three of the fourth test at Old Trafford, the hosts 433-4 at tea on Friday, leading by 75 runs.

Root moved above South African Jacques Kallis into third in the rankings in the morning session, with his 104th score of fifty or more - only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more in test cricket - steering untroubled England to 332-2 at lunch.

Ollie Pope played his part in an impressive first session, but the England number three fell for 71 in the third over after lunch. Washington Sundar quickly had Harry Brook stumped to give India hope of dragging themselves back into the contest.

Root's morning was not without concern, as he survived one leg before wicket appeal before almost being run out when on 22, but he otherwise remained his customary composed self to steady the ship and keep England in the driving seat.

The Yorkshire batter strolled to a staggering 38th test hundred, before passing another milestone in moving above former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second in the all-time list as he reached 121 not out just before tea.

Ben Stokes capitalised on some wayward India bowling to provide ample support to Root and will return for the evening session unbeaten on 36, keeping England on course for victory in the test that would seal a series win with one match to spare.