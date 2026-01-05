Logo
Root scores century as England reach 336-6 in fifth Ashes test
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 England's Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 England's Joe Root in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
05 Jan 2026 09:40AM
SYDNEY, Jan 5 : Joe Root hit his second century of the series as England reached 336 for six at lunch on the second day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

* Root, who brought ‌up his 41st test hundred and ‌second in Australia with two runs straight down the ground, will resume on 138 not out alongside Will Jacks, who was unbeaten on three.

* Jamie Smith, who was called back to the crease for ‍a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before the break.

* England ​resumed on 211-3 ‌at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the ​final session on day one.

* Harry Brook took a late ⁠stab at a Scott ‌Boland delivery to depart for 84.

* Ben Stokes ​followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of ‍touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell ⁠Starc delivery.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have ​already ensured they will ‌retain the Ashes urn.

Source: Reuters
