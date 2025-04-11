Rose looks to fill in 'resume gaps' after strong Masters start

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Justin Rose delivered a sparkling opening-round 65 on Thursday and grabbed a three-stroke lead at the Masters as the veteran Englishman looks to add to his already impressive list of accomplishments.

Rose, 44, got off to a scorching start with birdies on the first three holes and kept the momentum going through the back nine, rolling in a lengthy putt on 16 for his eighth birdie of the day and going eight-under par.

A poor tee shot on 18 led to his lone bogey, breaking up what he later described as a "no-hitter," but the former world number one was nonetheless delighted with the opening round of his 20th Masters.

"For the first few holes everything was going exactly where I was looking," he said.

"Certainly the first hole, which is definitely one of the trickier holes on the golf course, to knock in a nice 25-footer down the hill right-to-left, exactly what you need to settle yourself into the Masters.

"And then two and three are birdie opportunities. So to be three-under through three really got me on the front foot and felt like I was playing great golf."

Rose is three strokes clear of the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg, who are all four under heading into Friday's second round.

Strong starts at Augusta National are nothing new for Rose, who has now been either in the lead or tied for it after the first round for a record fifth time.

"I've played well enough to win this tournament. I just feel like I don't have the jacket to prove it," he said. "Ultimately, you want to be last man standing on Sunday."

Rose, an Olympic champion who won the 2013 U.S. Open and placed second at the Masters in 2015 and 2017, said he wants to finish his career with a bang.

"I do feel that I could make a statement with how well I played the back end of my career," he said.

"My resume is nicely rounded out. There's a few big glaring gaps. Obviously three major championships I haven't won. Maybe a Players Championship as well.

"So there's tons of opportunity to do things I haven't done before, but the major headlines are kind of all in place for me.

"So I should use that as freedom to take these opportunities and use them to kind of freewheel and use it all as upside."