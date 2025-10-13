Royal delivery helps World Conker Championships go ahead

A royal delivery from Windsor Castle helped the World Conker Championships go ahead as planned on Sunday after an unusually dry and warm summer had put the event at risk.

When Britain's horse chestnut trees, on which grow the shiny inedible nut-like seeds which have been used to play conkers for generations, failed to deliver their usual crop, organisers feared the event might have to be cancelled.

Thankfully, enough conkers of adequate size were made available including, organisers say, a batch of shiny ones sent from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

"It was a real joy to have conkers sent to us this time," St John Burkett, a championship committee member, said.

"The Windsor Castle delivery was of really good quality. They were the ones that really ensured we could go ahead. Intriguingly, we don't know who picked them, but like to imagine it might have been the King, at least a few."

Burkett said the donation had been sent via the public relations department at Windsor Castle.

"We are extremely grateful, and can already say a conker from Royal Windsor will win the final, as we have reserved them to be used in the finals."

The tournament has been in existence since 1965 and has raised thousands of pounds for charities.

Sunday's event attracted extra attention after last year's controversy when men's champion, David Jakins, was accused of using a steel conker but subsequently exonerated.

The game involves inserting a shoelace in a hole pierced through the conker before entering battle. Contests involve players taking it in turns to strike each other's conker with their own until one shatters.

More than 200 conquerors took part, several in fancy dress outfits including squirrels and Star Wars stormtroopers. Jakins was knocked out early, beaten by Stephanie Withall, who played dressed as a giant bee.

After a day of duels, Margaret Blake from Corby was crowned women's champion while the new King Conker was civil servant Matt Cross.