Rublev offers support to childhood friend Medvedev after US Open antics

NEW YORK :Andrey Rublev said he was open to helping fellow Russian and childhood friend Daniil Medvedev deal with his emotions after an extraordinary public meltdown at the U.S. Open that compounded a woeful year at the Grand Slams.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic clash on Sunday where the 29-year-old former champion launched a tirade against the chair umpire and whipped up a jeering crowd that prevented his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a bruising defeat when a photographer walked onto Louis Armstrong Stadium court as Bonzi misfired his first serve. The umpire then allowed Bonzi another first serve, triggering Medvedev's antics.

The 2021 New York champion managed to prolong the contest but was unable to cross the finish line and smashed his racket before looking dejected at his seat after his first round one exit at a hardcourt Grand Slam for eight years.

"If he wants to change and needs help, he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him," said Rublev, who has known Medvedev since their kindergarten days.

"But it's his life and his decision what he needs to do."

Few would be better equipped to understand Medvedev's emotional struggles than Rublev, who has battered and bloodied himself with his racket during frustrating moments in matches previously.

Amid calls from German six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker and others for Medvedev to seek professional help, Rublev said it was the player's call on how to approach the issue.

"Only he knows what is happening," Rublev said.

"I think he needs to take some time because it was a tough loss, but I will text him. The year he's had in the Grand Slams hasn't been easy."

The 29-year-old Medvedev's defeat in New York means he has won only one match at the majors all year, with that victory coming at the Australian Open in January.

American Frances Tiafoe said Medvedev's frustration probably stemmed from his poor season.

"He holds himself to a super high standard," Tiafoe said.

"He's been struggling and he's struggling to face the music, right? He's struggling to face losing early and to guys he feels he should be beating."

"Another side comes out. I hope to see him play to the level that he's capable of playing. It's been a super tough stretch."