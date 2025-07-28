Rugby Australia want 'accountability' on late call in Lions test

SYDNEY :Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said he would seek an explanation from World Rugby on the late call by referee Andrea Piardi that ultimately decided the match and the series in the second test against the British & Irish Lions.

Hugo Keenan's last-minute try gave the Lions a 29-26 win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but the Irish fullback only scored after Jac Morgan had cleared out Carlo Tizzano in a ruck in the buildup.

The Wallabies wanted a penalty for high contact but Piardi allowed the try to stand, a decision slammed by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt in his post-match press conference as contrary to World Rugby's campaign to improve player safety.

"Joe's comments at the press conference were 100 per cent aligned with mine as a CEO and a former Wallaby," Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Our position on that particular decision is consistent to what Joe outlined in his analysis of that last breakdown.

"Clearly there'll be the usual process, which is what happens after every test match, and we'll certainly be looking for a level of accountability from World Rugby over the next period of time."

Waugh will not have to go far to air his views with senior World Rugby officials in Sydney this week for events looking forward to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Saturday's victory gave the Lions an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the third and final test at Sydney's Stadium Australia this weekend.

Max Jorgensen, one of the few Wallabies who might still be playing when the Lions next visit Australia, said on Monday it had been crushing to lose in Melbourne after leading the match for 79 minutes.

"It really hurts, it's a tough pill to swallow. I was absolutely gutted personally, I know everyone in the team was," the 20-year-old winger told reporters at the team hotel.

"To have to wait another 12 years to have the chance of getting a series win is obviously devastating."

It is 121 years since the Lions swept the Wallabies in a test series and forward Nick Frost said there was a real determination in the squad to put their best foot forward in Sydney at the weekend.

"We're definitely keen to rip in," the lock said.

"It's a massive match, going out there playing in front of your friends, for your family and your nation. We know there's so many things that we've got to improve on but there's some really good parts of that game.

"There's definitely a sense of confidence in what we have done and, in general, what we want to do."