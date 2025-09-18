Rugby league-England lock Radley hit with 10-game NRL ban amid drug probe

MELBOURNE :England lock Victor Radley will serve a 10-game ban from his club Sydney Roosters and donate A$30,000 ($19,900) to a hospital after being implicated in a drug investigation into a former teammate.

The Roosters said in a statement on Thursday that the 27-year-old had brought the National Rugby League club into disrepute in relation to "allegedly obtaining an illegal substance".

Radley was given a 10-match ban without pay and will donate A$30,000 to the St Vincent's Hospital for cancer research, the heaviest sanction imposed in the Roosters' history, the club said.

Radley, who was not charged by police, accepted the club sanctions and apologised in the statement.

"I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters," he said.

"I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great Club."

Radley's former teammate Brandon Smith, who has played 13 tests for New Zealand, is facing allegations from police in Queensland state that he supplied drugs and disclosed inside information for illegal betting.

Smith's lawyer told Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday that the South Sydney hooker would contest the charges against him.

($1 = 1.5056 Australian dollars)