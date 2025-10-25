Rugby League-Rampant Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley

LONDON :Australia outclassed England 26-6 at Wembley to win the opening test of the first Ashes rugby league series for 22 years on Saturday as two tries each for star fullback Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton were a fair reflection of their dominance.

Australia have won the last 13 series since Britain’s last success in 1970 and always looked to have more in attack against an England team whose early strong defence became ragged and who failed to execute when their few try-scoring chances arose.

It was a huge anti-climax for most of the 60,812 crowd, a UK record for an Ashes test, as England struggled to make any inroads until Daryl Clark’s late consolation try.

"It was pretty surreal being at Wembley," said man-of-the-match and debutant Walsh. "I'm probably happier with the two tries I stopped (than the two I scored). I think that goes a long way to getting the result."

England coach Shaun Wane had no complaints. "The best team won. They made how many line breaks and scored? We made line breaks and didn't score," he said.

"We weren't clinical enough. I thought our physicality was good and our effort was good, but our finishing end of sets, the way we kicked - all the things that have a huge affect on your energy and all of a sudden you're gassed and you can't attack the same.

"But the positive thing is we can correct that. We can be miles better than that and that's what we aim to do."

ATTRITIONAL OPENING QUARTER

After an attritional opening quarter, Australia finally worked some space wide on the right for Mark Nawaqanitawase and Kotoni Staggs to make ground and offload inside for Walsh to dive over.

Walsh, man-of-the-match when Brisbane Broncos beat Melbourne Storm in the NRL Grand Final three weeks ago, then showed his defensive abilities.

With England finally manufacturing a two-on-one, he stepped in to wrap up Jake Wardle just as his eyes lit up two metres from the line - his second-such intervention of the half.

Australia, who lost captain Isaah Yeo early on after he failed a Head Injury Assessment, had a second try by Crichton ruled out after an illegal aerial challenge.

England then missed their best opportunity of the half when Tom Johnstone’s kick just skidded over the dead-ball line with Lewis desperately chasing and Australia had the last word when Nathan Cleary landed a penalty for an 8-0 halftime lead.

Walsh then blasted out of the blocks with a brilliant 70-metre break, when only a desperate ankle tap by Herbie Farnworth on Josh Addo-Carr prevented a second Kanagaroos score.

It was only a brief respite, however, as Crichton blasted through some disorganised defence to cross, with Cleary making it 14-0 and the match already looking beyond the hosts.

The crowd at Wembley, where Britain claimed famous wins over Australia in 1990, 1994 and 1995, had very little to get them out of their seats this time.

Australia continued to look the more dangerous side while the hosts struggled to create any openings.

The visitors scored their third try when a neat dummy by Cameron Munster sent Crichton over and then a brilliant combination enabled Walsh to get his second.

Cleary made it five successful kicks out of five before Clark grabbed a late consolation try.

The second test is at Everton FC’s new ground next Saturday, with the third at Headingley, Leeds the following week.

England will need a dramatic turnaround to claim a first home series win since 1959.