'Runs are the currency' - England tell struggling Pope and Crawley

LONDON : Selector Luke Wright said "runs are the currency" as England consider the makeup of their top order ahead of a busy summer that include high-profile test series against India and Australia.

Opener Zak Crawley and number three Ollie Pope are feeling the heat to hold on to their places even though both were retained on Friday for the one-off test against Zimbabwe later this month.

Jacob Bethell's remarkable rise in the test series in New Zealand, where the 21-year-old struck three fifties in six innings, late last year have put pressure on Crawley and Pope.

"In international cricket, someone is always under pressure or scrutiny from the outside," Wright said after England named their squad for the Zimbabwe test at Trent Bridge from May 22.

"This is no different. I have no doubt those boys will do well. When they are playing well, we're a better team."

"Any player knows that runs are the currency. Any batter wants to get runs."

Bethell is currently playing in the Indian Premier League and will miss the test against Zimbabwe.

Crawley has only one fifty in his last 14 test innings, while vice captain Pope has two in his last 11.

England have not given up on Crawley rediscovering his form though.

"We all know opening the batting in international cricket is incredibly tough," Wright said.

"You want to be loyal to the people that have performed well on that stage. He's as good as anyone on his day.

"I'm sure he's disappointed with his last six months, but that doesn't mean he can't have a great summer."

England will play a five-test series against India beginning in Headingley on June 20 and an equal number of matches against Australia later this year.