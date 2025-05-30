Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner

Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 29, 2025 Mercedes' George Russell during the press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner
FILE PHOTO: May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Williams driver Alex Albon (23) walks in the paddock ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images/File Photo
30 May 2025 05:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA :George Russell says Alex Albon still owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco Grand Prix was not enough to make amends for the race.

Mercedes driver Russell finished 11th last Sunday with Albon ninth and Williams teammate Carlos Sainz 10th, the pair using strategy to defend their scoring positions on an afternoon without overtaking.

Russell, who had scored points in every round up to Monaco, said afterwards that Albon would be paying for dinner and the Thai obliged.

"He ordered the most expensive thing on the menu," Albon told reporters hungry for more detail at the Spanish Grand Prix. "He did, actually. It was the lobster pasta.

"Lobster pasta, in Monaco... Monaco is not cheap. On race weekends, they bump up the prices everywhere."

Albon said he chose a carbonara, admittedly with wagyu beef, and Russell skipped dessert.

Asked whether it had been an expensive restaurant, Russell suggested Albon escaped lightly.

"Not expensive enough. So, the bill is definitely not even just yet," he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement