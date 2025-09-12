Russell's alter ego sees 100m hurdles world record tumbling

TOKYO :Olympic champion Masai Russell believes the "crazy" level of competition in the 100 metres hurdles means the world record is going to fall soon and thinks she could be the first woman to go under 12 seconds in the event.

The 25-year-old American has dominated over the high hurdles this year with three of the five fastest times, including a scorching 12.17 seconds in Florida in May that was only five hundredths of a second behind Tobi Amusan's world mark of 12.12.

Nigerian Amusan has also been posting fast times this season, as have Russell's compatriots Grace Stark and Tia Jones, Jamaican Ackera Nugent and Dutchwoman Nadine Visser.

All barring Jones will be on the track at the world championships when the heats begin on Sunday morning and Russell thinks that will guarantee fast times.

"When it's just a bunch of women that want to compete and want to run really fast times, I think sub-12 is definitely possible," she told reporters on the eve of the championships.

"We just seen the times drop over and over every year. It's like 12.20 is starting to become like the new norm, which is crazy.

"Like at championships back in 2016, 2017 you're leaving with a medal running 12.5, 12.4. Now I don't even think that you can make it to the final if you're not running 12.3, and you may get beat running 12.2, which is still insane.

"So I think it's just right place, right time, and I think we're just all showing each other what we're capable of."

Russell recently revealed that adopting a fierce, determined and confident alter ego in competition had been behind her fine form over the last couple of years.

"I think what separates me from everybody else is the alter ego," she said. "I mean, it took a little minute to find who I was. I knew I always had the talent, but I locked in on what Masai brings to the table. I feel like I'm capable of running sub-12 and I'm not afraid to say it.

"I'm not afraid to say that I want a breakthrough, a record. You know, that's what I'm coming to do. And that's the goal for me."