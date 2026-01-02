Logo
Russians won't represent their country at Winter Olympics even if Ukraine war ends, IOC chief says
Olympics - 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics - 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics Flame Lighting Ceremony - Quirinal Palace, Rome, Italy - December 5, 2025 International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry gives a speech during the ceremony REUTERS/Remo Casilli

02 Jan 2026 05:26PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2026 05:36PM)
ROME, Jan ‌2 : Russian athletes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will not be able to represent their country even if a peace deal is reached with Ukraine, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said in an ‌Italian newspaper interview.    

At this stage nothing ‌would change the Committee's decision allowing Russian athletes to take part in the February games only as individuals representing themselves, Coventry told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday.

The IOC ‍banned Russia and Belarus following the former's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians competing ​at Milano Cortina would ‌do so as individual athletes, without a national flag or anthem.

In other remarks, Coventry - ​the IOC's first woman president - said holding the Olympics ⁠in multiple cities, as ‌Italy is doing, would become "the new normality" ​and the Milano Cortina games would provide useful guidance for the future.  

The IOC did ‍not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ⁠confirmation of Coventry's comments.

The Milano Cortina games run from ​February 6 to ‌22.

Source: Reuters
