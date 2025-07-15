Russia's luge federation to appeal 2026 Games ban

The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) said it will take legal action over a decision by the sport's global governing body to bar the country's athletes from the qualifying process for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The International Luge Federation (FIL) voted at its congress in Tampere, Finland last month to extend an existing exclusion for Russian athletes from its competitions. It also voted to not authorise a programme for neutral Russian athletes.

The FSSR said in a statement on Monday it had notified the governing body of its intention to challenge the decision in international courts. The FSSR told Russian news agency TASS it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We will defend the rights of our athletes to participate in the Olympic Games 2026," FSSR President Natalia Gart said.

The FIL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The International Olympic Committee said in May that Russian teams remained banned from next year's Games as part of sanctions following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Four Russian figure skaters in men's and women's singles have been approved by the International Skating Union to try to qualify for the 2026 Olympics as neutral athletes.