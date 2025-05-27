Russo will return as Boca Juniors coach, club spokesman confirms

BUENOS AIRES :Miguel Angel Russo is set to return as coach of Boca Juniors ahead of the Club World Cup, a club spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Russo will take the reins for his third stint with the Argentine giants, having previously coached the team in 2007 and 2020-2021, leading them to win four titles, including the Copa Libertadores.

After leaving Boca, the experienced 69-year-old coach spent time at Rosario Central and most recently at San Lorenzo, with whom he suffered elimination from the Argentine league semi-finals on Sunday.

"Miguel and I have come to an agreement. All he has to do now is officially sever his ties with San Lorenzo, which should be easy for him," the spokesman told Reuters, declining to offer further details.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Russo will replace Fernando Gago, who was sacked last month after Boca lost the Argentine Superclasico against arch-rivals River Plate and had a poor run including getting knocked out of the Libertadores in the preliminary round.

Boca start their Club World Cup campaign on June 16 in the United States, where they will compete in Group C against Bayern Munich, Benfica and Auckland City.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo. Translation by Angelica Medina in Mexico CityEdited by Javier Leira and Christian Radnedge)