Ruthless PSG cruise past Inter Miami 4-0 to reach Club World Cup quarters

ATLANTA, Georgia :Joao Neves scored twice as Paris St Germain swept aside Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 4-0 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with ruthless efficiency.

The French side asserted their dominance within six minutes, with Neves moving unmarked to the far post to power home a precise header from a free kick. Neves doubled PSG's lead in the 39th minute following a well-worked attack involving Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz.

Any hopes of a Miami comeback were extinguished in the first half as Messi and company barely got a look in, and their misery deepened further when Tomas Aviles scored an own goal before Achraf Hakimi added a fourth on the stroke of halftime.

The Champions League winners march on towards the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.