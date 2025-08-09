Rybakina's former coach Vukov cleared to return from WTA ban

Elena Rybakina's former coach, Stefano Vukov, is eligible to receive credentials at WTA tournaments again, following the lifting of his provisional suspension by the women's tennis governing body.

Rybakina ended her five-year partnership with Vukov last August, a few days before the U.S. Open, before she appointed Novak Djokovic's former mentor Goran Ivanisevic for the 2025 season in what turned out to be a short and fruitless spell.

The WTA confirmed in January this year it had provisionally suspended Vukov due to a potential breach of its code of conduct, pending the outcome of an investigation.

But former Wimbledon champion Rybakina rehired him to her team while she was working with Ivanisevic, sparking concern from the tennis fraternity.

"The WTA is fully committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all athletes and other participants, as set out in our WTA code of conduct and safeguarding code," the tour said.

"Any sanctions issued following a breach of these safeguarding rules are carefully considered and are subject to appeal before an independent tribunal.

"While case details remain confidential, we can confirm that Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events."

The WTA has not said who raised the complaint against Vukov.

Vukov, who guided Rybakina to the title at the All England Club in 2022, denies any wrongdoing and told The Athletic he had "never abused anyone" after the outlet first reported about the provisional suspension.

World number 10 Rybakina of Kazakhstan has maintained Vukov did not mistreat her and previously said she was not happy with coaches and commentators talking about the situation.