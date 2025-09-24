Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved forward due to inclement weather

FARMINGDALE, New York :The Ryder Cup opening ceremony will take place a day earlier on Wednesday due to a forecast of inclement weather, organisers at the Bethpage Black Course told reporters on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Farmingdale, New York, course while U.S. and European captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will announce pairings for the first day of competition as scheduled, a day later.

Rain was forecast to pour down on the Long Island venue for the next few days, including on Friday, when the three-day match play competition is set to begin with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance.

Organisers said that general admission tickets would be honoured for both Wednesday and Thursday.