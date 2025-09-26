Ryder Cup underway as Bethpage Black awaits Trump

FARMINGDALE, New York :Bryson DeChambeau gave the Americans' Ryder Cup hopes an early boost in morning foursomes on Friday in front of a colorful crowd at Bethpage Black where heightened security measures are in place given the expected arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following a flyover of three military planes, DeChambeau and playing partner Justin Thomas, dressed in matching red, white and blue striped shirts, walked to the first tee carrying an American flag to chants of "USA!, USA!"

Before the golfers even walked onto the course, the U.S. supporters were so eager to see golf's greatest showman launch their bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup that they started chanting "We want Bryson!"

Spaniard Jon Rahm, playing with England's Tyrrell Hatton, hit the opening shot of the Ryder Cup and missed the fairway before DeChambeau delivered what everyone came to see.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

DeChambeau was in his element in front of the grandstand that encircled the first tee from where he delighted fans by leaving his tee shot just shy of the green at the 397-yard par-four first hole.

After Thomas chipped to within 16 feet, DeChambeau drained the birdie to putt the American duo 1UP in their match just as Scottie Scheffler and Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley set off against Swede Ludvig Aberg and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Collin Morikawa and Harris English were playing in the third match against Europe's Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, a duo dubbed Fleetwood Mac.

The final foursomes match featured twice major champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

Following morning foursomes, there will be a quartet of fourball matches played in the afternoon, starting at 12:25 p.m. ET (1625 GMT). Saturday's schedule will mirror that of Friday before the Ryder Cup concludes with Sunday's 12 singles matches.

Each of the last five Ryder Cups, dating back to 2014 at Gleneagles, has been won by the home side, matching the longest such streak of its kind.

Despite the early start, Bethpage was already party central as passionate European supporters dressed head-to-toe in blue and gold outfits and American fans dressed in red, white and blue tried to drown out each other's cheers.

Due to the expected arrival of Trump, ticketholders were encouraged to allow extra time and many arrived several hours before the first ball was struck and with a steady helicopter presence above the course all morning.

In addition to security screening at the main entrance, spectators were subjected to airport-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.