S Africa humble England to reach World Cup final after Wolvaardt and Kapp heroics

NEW DELHI :South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt smashed an epic 169 to lead her side into the final of the Women's World Cup hammering England by 125 runs in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Put into bat, South Africa racked up 319-7 riding Wolvaardt's sensational 143-ball knock, which was studded with 20 fours and four sixes in the eastern Indian city of Guwahati.

When they returned to defend, seamer Marizanne Kapp (5-20) wrecked England, who were bundled out for 194 in 42.3 overs.

England had history on their side having beaten South Africa in a group match at this year's tournament and knocked them out in the 2017 and 2022 semi-finals of the 50-overs showpiece.

Wolvaardt showed scant regard for past records though, as she first combined in an opening stand of 116 with Tazmin Brits (45) and raised 72 with Kapp (42) to lay the foundation of their massive total.

England had sweated over Sophie Ecclestone's (4-44) fitness following a shoulder injury to their star spinner, who proved why she is so highly rated as she dismissed Brits and Anneke Bosch in the same over to drag her team back into the contest.

Once Ecclestone had finished her quota of 10 overs, however, Wolvaardt stepped on the gas.

Chloe Tryon chipped in with a breezy cameo of 33 not out down the order as South Africa plundered 117 runs from the last 10 overs.

Wolvaardt's batting masterclass came to an end in the 48th over when she holed out off Lauren Bell and departed to handshakes from her awestruck opponents after a statement innings that put South Africa in the box seat.

They had a similarly impressive start with the ball as well when they returned to defend their total.

Kapp began with a two-wicket maiden over, dismissing Amy Jones and Heather Knight, and Ayabonga Khaka removed Tammy Beaumont with her first legitimate delivery to leave England reeling at one for three in seven deliveries.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) forged a century stand before Kapp sent back Sciver-Brunt and went on to dismiss Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean in successive deliveries to effectively seal their place in Sunday's final.

Defending champions Australia take on hosts India in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.