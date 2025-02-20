Sabalenka blames lack of focus for Dubai exit

World number one Aryna Sabalenka blamed a lack of focus and motivation for her last-16 defeat at the Dubai Championships, where she fell 6-3 6-2 to world number 38 Clara Tauson.

Sabalenka, who won the Qatar Open in 2020, suffered a second-round defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Doha last week.

Three times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka started her season with a title in Brisbane but has struggled for form after failing to win a third consecutive Australian Open last month.

"I'd say that for the last couple of years, I'm not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation ... because every time I don't feel well playing here," the 26-year-old Belarusian said after Wednesday's match.

"Even health-wise I'm struggling. Australia always taking a lot of energy out of me ... "

"I believe that I'm not that hungry on court. I'm kind of like all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent. The decisions I'm making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally I'm not on my best."

The 22-year-old Dane broke Sabalenka's serve six times to secure her first WTA 1000 quarter-final spot. Her victory also served as payback for her third-round loss to Sabalenka at Melbourne Park.

"Last time, I had my chances, but I didn't take them," Tauson said. "Today I was really free in my mind. I knew she had to beat me and I'm the underdog all the way, and I was really enjoying my time out on the court."

Elena Rybakina, seeded sixth, beat Paula Badosa 4-6 7-6(8) 7-6(2) to make the quarter-finals.

World number two Iga Swiatek cruised through the last eight with a 7-5 6-0 win over Ukranian Dayana Yastremska while Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini's Dubai title defence ended with a 6-4 6-0 loss to American wildcard Sofia Kenin.