Sabalenka primed for Australian Open after exhibition experiments

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 : Aryna Sabalenka's off-season featured a string of exhibition matches and the world number one said on Friday they had given her the ideal platform to experiment and refine her game ahead of her push for a third Australian Open title. While the majority of players chose to wind down after a gruelling 11-month campaign, Sabalenka played exhibition matches in Atlanta and New York last month before facing Nick Kyrgios in a controversial "Battle of the Sexes" showdown in Dubai. She began the 2026 season by claiming the Brisbane title, mixing her raw power with a serve-and-volley game and deft touches that she believes will hold her in good stead ahead of the Melbourne Park major starting on Sunday. "I had a great off-season, so I was really recovered and ready," Sabalenka told reporters. "I played extra exhibitions, but I think they all made sense ... good matches to test a couple things that I'd been working on during the pre-season. "I felt exhausted after Atlanta and New York, but I had one or two days off, so I felt recovered. I had a great preparation. Then there was a really high-intensity match against Nick which was also part of my preparation. "By the end of the pre-season, I felt strong and ready." Sabalenka missed out on a third straight Melbourne Park crown last year, losing to outsider Madison Keys in the final, and the 27-year-old will not take any challengers for granted. Among those who stand in her way of a fifth major title is Iga Swiatek, who will look to complete her career Grand Slam and create a pathway back to the world number one position. "It's actually not only about me and Iga," Sabalenka said. "It's Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula. I don't want to forget anyone right now. "But it's crazy to think that we only played once last year. We haven't played this year yet. I hope we're going to play more often this season. There are so many great players I have great rivalries with." Sabalenka has been a picture of consistency on the women's tour in the last few seasons, not missing the quarter-finals of a major she has played in since 2022, and the Belarusian said switching off in between matches helped her. "The thing that's been working for me well is balancing," Sabalenka said. "When it's a match day, I'm fully focused, fully prepared. But when it's an off day, I do my hitting, then I go for dinner or for a walk to disconnect from the tennis world for a little moment, just so I feel fresh and ready to go next day."